A Lake Havasu City man was arrested at an Offshore Court address earlier this month after allegedly harassing a woman at the location. It was his third encounter with police in one week.
According to police, Levi W. Horner, 31, was arrived at the home on April 2, where he attempted to contact a woman within the residence. He referred to her as his “soul mate,” police said, and witnesses believed him to be acting under the influence of drugs. Officers arrived at the scene, and cited and released Horner when he was allegedly found in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
On April 3, police say he returned to the home. According to statements from the alleged victim, Horner circled the victim’s residence, looking through the home’s windows, and then attempted to force open the home’s front door by violently shaking the handle.
According to the report, Horner did this while screaming that God wanted he and the victim to be together. Again, the victim allegedly told police Horner appeared to be under the influence of narcotics during the offense. According to the report, the victim has never been in a romantic relationship with Horner, and had only met him a number of times through friends. She has expressed no interest in such a relationship with Horner.
Police found Horner at the scene when they arrived, and questioned him. Horner allegedly told officers that he intended to return to the scene again if he was arrested, and that he would be free from custody within 30 minutes.
Horner was arrested at the scene, and transported to Lake Havasu City Jail on charges of disorderly conduct and first-degree criminal trespassing.
Prior to both incidents at the address, Horner was cited and released on charges of marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia on March 30. During that incident, Horner allegedly arrived at the Lake Havasu City Police Department and admitted to possession of marijuana and assorted THC gummies. At the time, Horner allegedly told officers he was in danger, and needed to speak directly to the President of the United States.
Horner is scheduled to appear May 11 in Lake Havasu City Municipal Court to answer the complaint against him.
