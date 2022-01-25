A Lake Havasu City man was arrested for outstanding felony warrants after police stopped his car for an alleged broken brake light.
According to the police report, on Dec. 29 at 9:39 p.m. a Havasu officer was driving on Avalon Avenue when they noticed a tan van with no working brake lights. The report says the officer pulled a U-turn and pulled over the van.
The officer contacted the driver who was identified as David Hammond. Police say they asked Hammond to step out of the vehicle after noticing multiple knives within his reach on the passenger seat. According to the report, police dispatched then alerted the officer that Hammond had a felony warrant out of the Lake Havasu Justice Court for felony drug and drug paraphernalia possession.
Hammond was transported to LHCPD jail where he was booked for the warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.