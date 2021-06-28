A Lake Havasu City Police Officer arrested a Havasu man who was driving under the influence with a suspended license.
On June 24 at 2:59 p.m. an officer was monitoring the intersection of McCulloch Boulevard and Jamaica Boulevard. The officer says that while he was monitoring the intersection he could hear and see a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed toward the four way stop. The report says that as the driver approached the stop sign his brakes locked up and skidded past the stop bar. The vehicle continued down McCulloch and the officer said that he had to travel over 60 mph to catch the vehicle.
The report says the officer made contact with the driver who was identified as Christopher Taylor who said he was coming back from the hospital. Taylor said that he had fallen out of a R.V and had broken some ribs. Taylor said “He probably should have called an ambulance”
The report says Taylor told the officer that he didn’t have a valid driver’s license. After completing sobriety test Taylor was placed into custody for driving under the influence. Taylor was transported to LHCPD where a breath test revealed a BAC of .210.
