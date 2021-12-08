A Lake Havasu City man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident after he allegedly backed into another vehicle while leaving a bar.
According to the police report on Nov. 27 5:31 p.m., officers were called North McCulloch Boulevard for a delayed hit and run. Police say when they arrived they made contact with the owners of the car that had been hit and they told officers that they were eating dinner when the accident happened. Police next say they spoke with two witnesses who told them they were leaving the restaurant when they saw a Dodge pickup truck pull up out of its spot and back into the car. The witnesses say the man who got out of the driver seat appeared to be intoxicated and checked for damage before driving away.
The report says police were then able to use the license plate from the Dodge to find the registered owner, Christopher Ward, at his home. Police say the made contact with Ward, who was allegedly intoxicated. After interviewing Ward police placed him under arrest and transported him to LHCPD jail.
Ward was booked for two felony charges of criminal damage and aggravated DUI and two misdemeanor charges for ignition interlock device required and failure to notify.
