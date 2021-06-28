The Lake Havasu City Police Department arrested a Havasu resident after punching a woman and pouring beer on her.
On May 29, LHCPD officers were called to the 2100 block of McCulloch Boulevard for an assault. According to the report when the officer arrived he made contact with the victim who was sitting on a park bench outside the bar. Police say the victim told them she was in the area with Tony Montoya when he called her a meth head and all meth heads steal.
The victim reportedly told Montoya that she wasn’t a meth head and she doesn’t steal. Montoya responded by punching her in the side of the head and then dumping his beer on her. The report says that Montoya left the area on his bicycle but police caught up to him and placed him under arrest.
Montoya was transferred to LHCPD jail where he was booked for disorderly conduct and assault.
