A Lake Havasu City man was arrested outside of Dairy Queen after he fell asleep behind the wheel of his car.
The police report says that on June 9, a Havasu officer was dispatched to the 3100 block of Maricopa Avenue for a welfare check on a subject inside a silver pickup truck. Police say when they made contact with the vehicle it was still running and the driver, later identified as Matthew Bentley, slumped over behind the wheel. Bentley was woken up and refused to step out of the vehicle until the responding officer requested additional units.
The report says that Bentley refused to give officers his full name and displayed signs of impairment when officers conducted a field sobriety test. Police placed Bentley under arrest for DUI and a search of the vehicle turned Bentley driver’s license allowing cops to run a records check that showed Bentley had a suspended license.
Bentley was transported to LHCPD jail where a search warrant was issued to take Bentley’s blood and he was charged with an aggravated DUI and failure to identify himself.
