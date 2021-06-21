Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to business on Highway 95 after loss prevention caught Lake Havasu resident, Patrick Papilli, attempting to steal a flashlight and necklaces.
Police say when they arrived on the scene Papilli and an unnamed person were already in the loss prevention office. When question by police the report says that Papilli told officers he had gone to the store to get food and oil then he had the stupid idea to steal a light. Papilli said the unnamed person was unaware of what he was doing.
Papilli was charged with a felony count of organized retail theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.