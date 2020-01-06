Lake Havasu City Police officers responded to an Amigo Drive address Jan. 3 after receiving reports of a traffic accident. According to the report, witnesses reported the vehicle had run off the road, losing two of its wheels. Two suspects were seen exiting the vehicle and walking away, the report said, and witnesses allegedly told police the driver appeared to be intoxicated.
Officers arrived at the scene and were allegedly approached by the vehicle’s passenger, who said he was unable to sit down and could not feel his arm. Police also interviewed the vehicle’s driver, identified as 18-year-old Havasu resident Nicholas R. Wolesky.
According to police, Wolesky appeared to be visibly intoxicated while speaking with officers, and exercised his Fifth Amendment right not to give self-incriminating statements under questioning. As Wolesky was being treated by paramedics, officers found a glass jar containing suspected marijuana in Wolesky’s vehicle, the report said.
Paramedics at the scene allegedly said Wolesky admitted to them that he drank liquor and smoked marijuana prior to driving.
Wolesky was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center for evaluation, where he acted belligerantly toward nurses and medical staff, the report said. At the hospital, Wolesky allegedly threw a bag of his own urine at officers, barely missing them.
Wolesky was arrested at the scene and transported to Lake Havasu City Jail on charges of DUI.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.