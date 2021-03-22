A Lake Havasu City man was arrested earlier this month when police say he stole a mountain bike from an London Bridge Road location.
According to police, the victim’s mountain bike was stolen from a London Bridge Road location on Feb. 28. With no suspects or witnesses to the offense, officers searched for the bicycle itself. The bicycle was later found abandoned at an Acoma Boulevard location.
Police say that investigators learned that 45-year-old Cosme A. Aguirre was contacted by officers earlier on the evening of the alleged theft, when he was allegedly seen riding an identical bicycle on Industrial Boulevard.
Aguirre was known to police, and Arizona Supreme Court records show that he has appeared as a defendant in more than a dozen Lake Havasu City Justice Court cases within the past 10 years.
Police contacted Aguirre at an Alpine Lane residence on March 3, and questioned him about the alleged theft. According to the report, Aguirre admitted to the theft, and allegedly said he stole the bicycle because his own bicycle was not functioning at the time of the offense. Aguirre allegedly told officers that he abandoned the victim’s bicycle once it was no longer needed.
Aguirre was taken into custody and transported to Lake Havasu City Jail on misdemeanor charges of theft.
