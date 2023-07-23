San Bernardino County authorities arrested a Lake Havasu City man in a Thursday traffic stop, where he was allegedly found to be driving under the influence of alcohol.
Deputies were called early Thursday morning to assist U.S. border Patrol officials with a traffic stop on California Route 62, west of Parker. According to the report, 38-year-old Coren Reinbold was believed to have been driving under the influence of alcohol, while also in possession of a firearm. According to San Bernardino County officials, Reinbold had a previous felony conviction, and was prohibited from possessing such a weapon.
