A Lake Havasu City man was arrested last week on charges of fraud and forgery, after police say he may have been responsible for multiple purchases made with counterfeit $100 bills.
Police began their investigation last month, when a man described as being in his early 40s, with dark skin and a short goatee was reported to have used the counterfeit currency while making purchases throughout Havasu.
That suspect was identified this week by police as 42-year-old California resident Joshua B. Torres, of Moreno Valley. According to police, Torres made a purchase with an alleged counterfeit $100 bill on Dec. 1, at a store on the 3200 block of Maricopa Avenue. That evening, police found Torres in the area and took him into custody without incident.
Torres has been charged with four counts of fraud and one count of forgery. As of Tuesday, Torres remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $5,000 bond.
