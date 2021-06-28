Officers from the Lake Havasu Police Department were called to a business on the 1400 block of Queens Bay after one patron allegedly pulled a knife on another customer.
According to police, officers arrived at the Queens Bay address on May 28 and saw a man who appeared to be intoxicated. The man, who was later identified as Havasu resident Dennis Smiley, was seated in a patch of grass, handcuffed and surrounded by security. The report says that officers also saw a knife on the wall next to Smiley, gray in color with a four to five inch blade.
Police say the business’ manager said two women and a man were seated at a table when Smiley approached the women. The man told Smiley to move on and that the women were not interested. The man and Smiley began posturing with each other until Smiley allegedly pulled out a knife. The man and Smiley wrestled and another customer brought Smiley down to the ground until security took control of him.
After being treated at Havasu Regional Medical Center for an injury to his right arm, Smiley was transported to LHCPD Jail where he was booked on a felony charge of disorderly conduct with a weapon.
