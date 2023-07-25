A Lake Havasu City man was arrested Saturday, in an accident where police say his vehicle crashed through a wooden barrier surrounding a local recreational vehicle dealership, and struck a boat parked at the location. That boat reportedly careened into an RV before coming to a stop.
Officers were called to the 1700 block of Kiowa Avenue at about 7:25 p.m. after receiving reports of an accident at the location. According to police, suspect Colt A. Alvarez was bleeding from a large gash above his right eye when officers arrived.
Alvarez’ vehicle suffered extensive front end damage, and officers reported that his windshield appeared to be cracked from Alvarez’ head striking the glass. Not other passengers were present at the scene. According to statements allegedly made by Alvarez to responding officers, he had consumed as many as four bottles of beer while driving, before ultimately losing control of his vehicle and crashing through the business’ wooden fence.
Police say a trailer, carrying a pontoon boat, was found more than 15 feet in front of Alvarez’ vehicle. Paint transfer on the bottom of the boat’s motor appeared to confirm that Alvarez’ vehicle had struck the watercraft, pushing the trailer into a stationary RV at the scene.
Both the boat and RV appeared to have suffered minor damage as result of the accident, police said.
Officers reportedly found four empty bottles of alcohol on the floorboard of Alvarez’ vehicle, as well as multiple unopened bottles of alcohol.
According to police, Alvarez appeared to be visibly intoxicated at the scene. Alvarez was not asked to perform field sobriety testing, the report said, due to injuries including a possible concussion that he may have suffered during the accident.
Alvarez was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. While at the facility, Alvarez provided samples of his blood to test his possible level of intoxication.
When Alvarez was released from the hospital, officers transported him to Lake Havasu City Jail on misdemeanor charges of criminal damage to property, driving with an open container of alcohol and DUI.
