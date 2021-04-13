A Lake Havasu City man was arrested last week after police say he struck a pole while driving under the influence of alcohol.
Officers were on patrol near a McCulloch Boulevard parking lot on April 7 when they allegedly saw the accident occur. According to the report, officers watched as 31-year-old Caesare A. Bolanos emerged from the vehicle with a passenger after the accident took place. Police say Bolanos appeared to have been intoxicated at the scene, and was unable to present officers with a valid driver’s license when asked.
According to the report, a records check showed Bolanos had a suspended driver’s license due to a previous DUI conviction.
Officers took Bolanos into custody on suspicion of DUI, and Bolanos allegedly refused to submit to field sobriety testing prior to his arrest.
According to police, Bolanos was transported to Lake Havasu City Jail, while his passenger was released at the scene. Police say Bolanos volunteered a sample of his blood to test his possible level of intoxication.
Bolanos has been charged with one felony count of DUI and one misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.