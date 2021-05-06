Man arrested in DUI accident
Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to the 500 block of Empress Drive early Sunday morning after receiving reports of a traffic accident.
According to police, a vehicle operated by 18-year-old Havasu resident Jordan Z. Royes was traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to negotiate a turn in the area. The vehicle allegedly left the road way and traveled 20 feet through landscaping rocks, into a resident’s front yard, and crashed into a mailbox and brick wall before returning to the roadway.
Police say Royes appeared to be intoxicated at the scene, and agreed to perform a series of field sobriety tests. According to the report, Royes was unable to complete those tests to officers’ satisfaction, and he was arrested at the scene on suspicion of DUI. During a search of Royes’ pockets, officers allegedly found a vape pen that officers said may have contained THC. A test of that pen later showed it to contain cannabis, according to the report.
He was transported to Lake Havasu City Jail, where a test of his breath allegedly showed his blood-alcohol content to be about 0.197%.
Royes was charged with misdemeanor counts including extreme DUI, driving after consumption of alcohol by a minor and criminal damage to property.
