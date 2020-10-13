Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to the intersection of McCulloch Boulevard and Querio Drive earlier this month after receiving reports of a victim injured in an alleged hit-and-run accident.
According to police, the victim was crossing the intersection on Oct. 4 when he was struck by a gray Prius. An alleged witnesses in the case followed the Prius, whose driver has been identified as 54-year-old Daniel J. Dunsccomb.
The witness allegedly followed Dunscomb to the intersection of Mesquite Avenue and Acoma Boulevard, and asked Dunscomb to pull over. When Dunscomb allegedly refused, the witness approached police officers who were stationed nearby.
Dunscomb allegedly pulled into a nearby hotel parking lot, where officers found his vehicle that morning. According to police, the vehicle was covered in a thin layer of dust, with visible marks that may have been left by a person, with handprints.
According to police, the vehicle belonged to a female guest at the hotel. The guest allegedly said she loaned the car to a friend, who she allegedly identified as Dunscomb. The car had just been returned to her, the report said.
When officers contacted Dunscomb, he allegedly denied knowledge of the accident.
Dunscomb’s photograph was allegedly shown to the victim, the report said, and the victim allegedly identified him as the driver of the vehicle that struck him.
Police say Dunscomb declined to answer further questions without the presence of an attorney. He has been charged with one felony count of hit and run, due to injuries allegedly caused in the collision.
