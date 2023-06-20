A Lake Havasu City man was arrested last week after police say he crashed into another vehicle while traveling at a high rate of speed, then fled the scene of the accident - All while under the influence of alcohol.
On the evening of June 12, Lake Havasu City patrol officers reportedly observed a white Chevy pickup truck traveling northbound on State Route 95, at a speed of 74 miles per hour in a 55-mile-per-hour zone. Officers pursued the vehicle as its driver, identified as 19-year-old Logan M. Castaneda, allegedly increased his speed.
According to police, Castaneda swerved several times between lanes, before crashing into a van on State Route 95. Police say that Castaneda drove northbound away from the accident, before turning left onto Mulberry Avenue.
Multiple officers were called to the scene of the accident, where the van’s driver reportedly suffered injuries.
Police soon located Castaneda’s vehicle, which was unoccupied at that time. According to the police report, officers found a mobile phone and an empty can of beer inside the vehicle. Officers identified the phone’s owner as Castaneda, and a records check showed that Castaneda’s driver’s license had been suspended due to a previous DUI offense.
According to the report, Castaneda’s vehicle caught fire after police recovered his phone from within.
Minutes after the collision took place, witnesses at Tinnell Memorial Skate Park reported that a man, later identified as Castaneda, had attempted to enter an occupied vehicle at the location. According to police, the vehicle was secured before Castaneda could enter. Witnesses allegedly described Castaneda as intoxicated, and may have appeared to have been involved in an accident. Castaneda reportedly asked multiple people at the location to use a mobile phone.
Officers arrived at the skate park, where they soon located and detained Castaneda. Castaneda was reportedly combative with medical personnel and officers at the scene, and was restrained while being transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center for possible medical treatment.
Police obtained a warrant to draw samples of Castaneda’s blood, in order to test his possible level of intoxication at the hospital.
Castaneda has been charged with one misdemeanor count of speeding, and felony counts including DUI and leaving the scene of an accident that caused injury.
According to Mohave County Jail records, Castaneda was additionally charged after his arrest with one count of theft of a means of transportation.
As of Tuesday, Castaneda remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $5,000 bond.
Arizona Supreme Court records show that Castaneda is also awaiting trial as of this week on charges of second-degree escape from custody, harassment and indecent exposure, in reference to an incident that allegedly took place last month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.