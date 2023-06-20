Logan Castaneda

Logan M. Castaneda

A Lake Havasu City man was arrested last week after police say he crashed into another vehicle while traveling at a high rate of speed, then fled the scene of the accident - All while under the influence of alcohol.

On the evening of June 12, Lake Havasu City patrol officers reportedly observed a white Chevy pickup truck traveling northbound on State Route 95, at a speed of 74 miles per hour in a 55-mile-per-hour zone. Officers pursued the vehicle as its driver, identified as 19-year-old Logan M. Castaneda, allegedly increased his speed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.