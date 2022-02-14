A Lake Havasu City man is in custody this week after an investigation into the sale of fentanyl pills throughout the Havasu area.
On Thursday, Lake Havasu City Police detectives contacted 44-year-old Ryan Hoggard, who was taken into custody without incident. At the time of his arrest, police say Hoggard was found in possession of a stolen firearm, a quarter-ounce of suspected methamphetamine and several items of drug paraphernalia.
Further details about the investigation were not publicly available as of Monday afternoon.
Hoggard has been charged with felony counts including sale of narcotic drugs, three counts of weapons misconduct, possession of stolen property, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
As of Monday, Hoggard remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $30,000 bond.
