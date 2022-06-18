A Lake Havasu City man was arrested Thursday afternoon, after a months-long investigation by local law enforcement into the possible sale of fentanyl throughout Havasu.
According to police, Cody M. Boulet, 26, was taken into custody at an address in the 1900 block of North McCulloch Boulevard at 4:08 p.m. At the time of his arrest, Boulet was allegedly found in possession of 100 fentanyl pills, Xanax and Alprazolam. During the arrest, detectives seized $1,000 in cash, as well as a Honda motorcycle that Boulet may have used during alleged drug sales.
Boulet has been charged with three counts of sales of narcotic drugs, possession of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Boulet’s bond was set at $50,000 after an initial court appearance.
