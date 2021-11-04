A Lake Havasu City man is in custody after a police investigation into an alleged Saturday hit-and-run that left one pedestrian hospitalized.

Police say the victim remains in critical but stable condition, and 45-year-old Anthony Estrada was arrested Thursday for his alleged role in the accident.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Maverick Drive at about 5:15 p.m. Saturday after emergency dispatchers received reports of a woman who had been struck by a vehicle on the roadway. The driver allegedly fled the scene before officers’ arrival, leaving behind only spots of paint and fragments of a broken headlight.

The victim was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center, and from there flown to a Las Vegas hospital for emergency medical treatment. The 59-year-old female victim remained at the hospital facility as of Thursday night.

Members of the Lake Havasu City Police Department’s crash investigation team investigated the accident, and determined the subject vehicle to be a gray Dodge Dakota. The vehicle was later found on the 100 block of Acoma Boulevard, and seized for additional investigation.

Estrada was arrested Thursday without incident, as result of the investigation. He has been charged with one misdemeanor count of driving on a suspended license and one felony count of leaving the scene of an accident that caused serious injury.

As of Thursday, Estrada remained in custody Lake Havasu City Jail, pending an initial court appearance.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.