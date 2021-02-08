A Lake Havasu City man is in custody after police say he committed as many as seven counts of arson throughout Havasu early Monday morning.
Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to assist firefighters with multiple fires throughout Havasu early Monday morning. The first fire was reported in the 2200 block of College Drive, where multiple vehicles were found to be engulfed in flames. Shortly after officers arrived, a second fire was reported on the 2400 block of Clubhouse Drive, where several wooden pallets were allegedly set ablaze.
Police responded to five additional fires Monday, all of which were found at residential homes under construction. Those fires took place on the 2800 block of Caravelle Drive, the 7900 block of Plaza De Las Arboles, the intersection of Bison Boulevard and South Kiowa Boulevard, the 1300 block of North Lake Havasu Avenue and the 3800 block of Flying Cloud Lane.
Investigators identified the alleged arsonist as 47-year-old Havasu resident Jeremy Chelgren on Monday, and Chelgren was taken into custody at about 4:40 p.m. He was allegedly found in the area of Cherry Tree Boulevard and the Foothills.
Chelgren is known to the Lake Havasu City Police Department due to prior encounters. Chelgren was arrested in November on felony charges of trespassing and resisting arrest, when officers attempted to evict Chelgren from an Albatross Lane residence. During that encounter, Chelgren allegedly barricaded himself inside the home, and threw a hammer at officers who attempted to convince him to exit the property.
According to Lake Havasu City officials, additional details in the case will be issued in a press release Tuesday.
