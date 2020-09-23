A Lake Havasu City man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a month-long investigation by police into several burglaries in the Havasu area.
According to police, the suspect forced entry into multiple residences and structures, where he allegedly removed items of value belonging to homeowners. After further investigation, police say Michael H. Brothers, 41, was identified as a suspect in what detectives have since referred to as a “crime spree” by Brothers.
Brothers was known to police from prior burglary arrests. He was convicted in separate alleged incidents of third-degree burglary in 2009 and 2012. He was most recently convicted on charges of second-degree burglary in 2015 – a case in which additional charges of theft and possession of a weapon by a felon were dismissed in exchange for his guilty plea. Brothers was released on parole this March.
Police were actively searching for Brothers in Downtown Havasu on Tuesday. Police say Brothers was found in a Birch Square parking lot. Brothers allegedly attempted to run from officers, who took him into custody without incident.
Brothers has been charged with two counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and violation of his parole. As of Wednesday, Brothers remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $100,000 bond.
Police say the burglary investigations remain under investigation as of Wednesday. Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact the Lake Havasu City Police Department at 928-855-1171. Tips can also be made anonymously at 928-854-8477, or by texting LHCPD and a tip to CRIMES (274637).
