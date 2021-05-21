A Lake Havasu City man was indicted last week on multiple felony charges after allegedly fleeing the scene of a traffic accident that allegedly maimed one victim.
Lake Havasu City Police officers were called May 3 to the intersection of South McCulloch Boulevard and North Star Drive after receiving reports of an accident with injuries. According to the police report, witnesses said the driver of a northbound Dodge Dakota failed to stop at the intersection, and T-boned a Kia Soul that crossed in his path. The collision caused the Kia to leave the roadway, and the Kia ultimately crashed into a fence near the scene.
The Dakota’s driver, identified by police as 37-year-old Jason C. Hyde, climbed out of the vehicle with one male passenger. According to the police report, both men fled the scene on foot before first responders arrived.
Police say the Kia’s driver and one passenger were bloody when officers arrived. One of the passenger’s ears was nearly torn off in the accident, the police report said, and he was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center for immediate treatment of his injuries.
Officers searched Hyde’s vehicle for identification of its owner, and allegedly found a case of beer on the passenger’s side floorboard. Police say the vehicle did not appear to have a license plate, and its insurance was allegedly found to be expired. Hyde’s driver’s license was also found inside the vehicle, as well as several warm hamburgers from a local fast food restaurant.
According to the police report, officers traveled to the restaurant and viewed video surveillance footage from the location’s drive-through. There, officers allegedly confirmed that Hyde was driving the vehicle prior to the accident.
Officers traveled to Hyde’s home, where he allegedly admitted to his involvement in the accident, but told officers that his vehicle was the one that was hit at the intersection. Hyde additionally told officers that a man at the scene of the accident told him to leave the area after the collision took place.
He allegedly told officers he had just arrived at his home, and didn’t have time to contact police before officers’ arrival. Police say that Hyde invoked his Fifth Amendment right to refuse answering further questions by investigators.
Hyde was transported to Lake Havasu City Jail on felony charges of aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and failure to stay at the scene of an accident involving death or injury. He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and assault.
According to Arizona Supreme Court records, Hyde was indicted May 13.
