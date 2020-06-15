Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to the Bridgewater Channel June 6 after receiving reports of a boat crash. According to police, witnesses believed Steven C. Coulter, 69, to be intoxicated when his boat collided with a docked watercraft at the London Bridge Resort.
Officers spoke with resort security staff at the docks, as well as witnesses who allegedly saw the accident. Police reviewed security footage from the scene, and determined that Coulter left the dock and struck another watercraft before fleeing the scene.
While speaking with witnesses, officers allegedly saw Coulter’s watercraft on the channel. Officers pursued Coulter on land until Coulter stopped near the channel’s southern end, the report said.
When contacted by police, Coulter said he was unaware of striking another watercraft. According to the report, Coulter appeared to be intoxicated at the scene, and agreed to perform a series of field sobriety tests. When Coulter was unable to complete those tests, he was arrested at the scene on suspicion of OUI.
At Lake Havasu City Jail, police say Coulter provided a sample of his breath to test his level of intoxication. According to the report, Coulter’s blood-alcohol concentration at the time of his arrest was about 0.184%.
Coulter has been charged with OUI and failure to report a watercraft accident.
