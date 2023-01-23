Cristobal Contreras

A Lake Havasu City man was hospitalized this weekend, and another is in custody after a reported stabbing incident on Saguaro Drive.

Police were called to the 200 block of Saguaro Drive at about 2:35 a.m. Saturday, after receiving reports that a 36-year-old victim had been stabbed at the location. Responding officers provided first aid at the scene, before the victim was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. The alleged assailant, identified by police as 32-year-old Cristobal Contreras, fled the area prior to officers’ arrival.

