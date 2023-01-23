A Lake Havasu City man was hospitalized this weekend, and another is in custody after a reported stabbing incident on Saguaro Drive.
Police were called to the 200 block of Saguaro Drive at about 2:35 a.m. Saturday, after receiving reports that a 36-year-old victim had been stabbed at the location. Responding officers provided first aid at the scene, before the victim was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. The alleged assailant, identified by police as 32-year-old Cristobal Contreras, fled the area prior to officers’ arrival.
Investigators say that Contreras and the victim were engaged in a confrontation at the address, during which Contreras stabbed the victim in his torso. According to police, a second victim received a cut to his hand when he attempted to intervene. The second victim’s injuries were minor, police said, and the victim refused medical treatment.
According to investigators, both victims were aquaintances of Contreras, and had been seen socializing at a local business earlier in the evening.
Police later found Contreras walking in the 1600 block of McCulloch Boulevard, and took Contreras into custody without incident.
Contreras has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of disorderly conduct with a weapon. He was later transferred to Mohave County Jail on $25,000 bond, where he is expected to await a felony indictment in Mohave Superior Court.
