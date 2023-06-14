A Lake Havasu City man may be competent to stand trial on charges of disorderly conduct and aggravated assault against an officer, following an April standoff with Lake Havasu City Police officials.
That determination was made last month, after a court-ordered psychological review for 53-year-old Damon A. Harrison in the case. Doctors Laurence Schiff and Mark Harvancik were each appointed in May to determine Harrison’s competency, following a request by defense counsel. Mohave Superior Judge Rick Lambert is expected to rule on the doctors’ decision at a July 13 hearing.
The case began April 7, when social media posts by Harrison may have led acquaintances to believe that he intended to take his own life. Witnesses contacted police, and officers responded to Harrison’s home on the 2800 block of Janet Drive to speak with him. When police were unable to contact Harrison by telephone, they attempted to locate Harrison at his residence.
According to the police report, officers ultimately found Harrison in his backyard, and armed with a firearm. Police say Harrison fired several rounds in officers’ direction before barricading himself in his home.
A Lake Havasu City SWAT team responded to the location and attempted to contact Harrison. City officials said Harrison remained inside his residence for about 2.5 hours before surrendering himself into custody. No officers were harmed during the incident.
Following next month’s hearing, Harrison is expected to appear at an Aug. 14 status conference in the case. As of Wednesday, Harrison remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $10,000 bond.
