Damon Harrison

Damon A. Harrison.

A Lake Havasu City man may be competent to stand trial on charges of disorderly conduct and aggravated assault against an officer, following an April standoff with Lake Havasu City Police officials.

That determination was made last month, after a court-ordered psychological review for 53-year-old Damon A. Harrison in the case. Doctors Laurence Schiff and Mark Harvancik were each appointed in May to determine Harrison’s competency, following a request by defense counsel. Mohave Superior Judge Rick Lambert is expected to rule on the doctors’ decision at a July 13 hearing.

