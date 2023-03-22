A man accused of multiple felonies after an encounter with Lake Havasu City Police officers could offer a guilty plea next month at a change-of-plea and possible sentencing hearing.
That hearing was requested at a March 13 arraignment by attorneys for defendant Cory P. Marks, 35, of Havasu. According to court records, that hearing will take place April 21.
Marks was released from custody at Mohave County Jail earlier this month on $25,000 bond, almost one month after his arrest and alleged flight from an armored SWAT vehicle in the 200 block of Swanson Avenue.
According to the police report, Marks was wanted in a recent criminal investigation, after investigators say he violated an order of protection. Witnesses allegedly alerted police to Marks’ location, where officers allegedly found the defendant asleep in his vehicle.
Investigators say that because Marks was believed to have the propensity for violence, and was believed to be armed and dangerous, responding officers arrived in an armored SWAT vehicle to take him into custody.
Officers allegedly ordered Marks to surrender upon their arrival. According to police, Marks instead attempted to drive away from deputies, leading to a brief pursuit with officers. The chase ultimately ended when Marks collided with the armored SWAT vehicle, and continued a short distance on State Route 95 before leaving the roadway.
Multiple firearms were allegedly found in Marks’ vehicle at the time of his arrest. Marks was ultimately charged with felony counts including aggravated assault against law enforcement, unlawful flight from law enforcement, resisting arrest, escape from law enforcement, threats, DUI, two counts of aggravated harassment and interfering with judicial proceedings.
The details of any plea agreement that may yet be offered to Marks in the case were not disclosed to the public as of Wednesday afternoon.
