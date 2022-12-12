12.10.22 Parlette.jpg

A Lake Havasu City man may have avoided decades in prison earlier this year when he was ruled incompetent to stand trial on a slew of felony counts including kidnapping, burglary and theft of a vehicle. Now he’s back in court after an arrest this week on misdemeanor charges.

Zachary Parlette, 25, was arrested Monday in Lake Havasu City on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to pay fines and failure to give his true name when questioned by law enforcement officers. According to police records, the arrest was logged at 3:22 p.m. that day, on the 100 block of Querio Drive.

BW64
Rob Ryder

Mentally incompetent to stand trial in the above cases, and charges against Parlette were ultimately dismissed ,just let him out maybe he will kill somebody the system is all screwed up thank you Joe!

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

Joe who? This is happening in Lake Havasu, one Arizona’s reddest cities. Was it a republican installed judge named Joe that let this obviously dangerous person free and back into the community?

