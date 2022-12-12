A Lake Havasu City man may have avoided decades in prison earlier this year when he was ruled incompetent to stand trial on a slew of felony counts including kidnapping, burglary and theft of a vehicle. Now he’s back in court after an arrest this week on misdemeanor charges.
Zachary Parlette, 25, was arrested Monday in Lake Havasu City on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to pay fines and failure to give his true name when questioned by law enforcement officers. According to police records, the arrest was logged at 3:22 p.m. that day, on the 100 block of Querio Drive.
Parlette appeared Thursday in Lake Havasu Municipal Court for a hearing in the case. According to City Prosecutor Charles Yaeger, Parlette was not represented by an attorney at that time, and appeared to be non-responsive when addressed by the court. An attorney has since been appointed to defend him.
Earlier this year, Parlette was in custody at Mohave County Jail on previous charges of aggravated assault. On March 19, Parlette was receiving treatment at Havasu Regional Medical center while in custody, but allegedly escaped from the facility while still in handcuffs.
Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to assist in the search for Parlette, who allegedly fled from the hospital to a home about 1,000 feet from the facility on the 200 block of Coral Drive.
Police said this year that Parlette forced entry into the home and grabbed an occupant inside the residence. Parlette then reportedly stole several items from within the home, as well as a vehicle belonging to one of the home’s occupants.
According to police statements earlier this year, Parlette was ultimately found in the vehicle less than an hour later, and arrested during a traffic stop at the intersection of London Bridge Road and Sailing Hawks Drive.
Parlette was charged with counts of burglary, kidnapping, theft of a vehicle — and in June, faced additional charges of aggravated assault against a detention officer at Mohave County Jail. According to court records, a mental health evaluation in August showed that Parlette may have been mentally incompetent to stand trial in the above cases, and charges against Parlette were ultimately dismissed.
Yaeger says that if Lake Havasu Municipal Court believes that there may be a question of competency in this week’s case, the court may rely upon information gleaned from Parlette’s mental health evaluation earlier this year if Parlette’s personal circumstances have not changed.
(2) comments
Mentally incompetent to stand trial in the above cases, and charges against Parlette were ultimately dismissed ,just let him out maybe he will kill somebody the system is all screwed up thank you Joe!
Joe who? This is happening in Lake Havasu, one Arizona’s reddest cities. Was it a republican installed judge named Joe that let this obviously dangerous person free and back into the community?
