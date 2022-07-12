According to a police report on July 8 at 5:16 a.m., Steven Lopez of Lake Havasu City was arrested on a felony aggravated DUI warrant out of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office after the Lake Havasu City Police Department contacted Lopez for an unrelated matter. According to the report Lopez was taken into custody by LHCPD.
