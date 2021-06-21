The Lake Havasu Police Department arrested an 18 -year-old Havasu resident after being made aware of a felony warrant.
On June 2, two Havasu police officers were dispatched to a Swanson avenue address to make an arrest attempt of Noah Scholz, who had a larceny felony warrant in Colorado.
The report says when officers arrived at the address they were informed Scholz no longer lived there. The report say officers made contact with Scholz’s mom who informed them where he worked and what his vehicle looks like.
Police went to Scholz work, found his car in the parking lot and detained him at 7:55 a.m.
