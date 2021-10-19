According to Sgt. Frank Hayden of the Lake Havasu City police department, a 29-year-old Havasu man was arrested Monday for aggravated assault with a weapon, endangerment, disorderly conduct with a weapon and threats.
Police say on Oct. 18 Zachary Behney allegedly went to a home on the 500 block of Knobhill Drive and threatened the occupants of the home while pointing a loaded firearm at the house. Hayden says that Behney also had made prior threatening phone calls to the household threatening to kill an individual in the home.
Behney never fired any rounds and left shortly before officers arrived, police say. However Hayden says that police were able to arrest Behney a short distance away from the house and during his initial appearance Behney’s bond was set at $5,000.
