A Lake Havasu City man was arrested for an alleged DUI and felony drug charges and police received a call about a man asleep behind the wheel of a car.
According to the police report on Aug. 5 at 4:02 p.m., police went to McCulloch Boulevard for a welfare check on a man asleep behind the wheel. When the officer arrived he saw a white Nissan Titan still running in a parking spot the report says. According to the report, while officers were catching each other up on the situation, the driver, Zachary Leifer, started pulling out of the parking spot despite the police still having his ID.
Police say they were able to get Leifer’s attention and had him exit the vehicle. The report says Leifer, who was allegedly emotional while speaking with police, told officers he just got off probation and “that stuff” and was sleeping off the one drink he had. Police then asked Leifer to complete some field sobriety tests which he agreed to do. After completing the tests the report says police placed Leifer under arrest for allegedly showing signs of impairment.
According to the report, a search of Leifer’s truck turned up drug paraphernalia and a white pill. Leifer was transported to LHCPD jail where he was booked on felony charges for narcotic drugs and drug paraphernalia.
