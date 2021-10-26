A Lake Havasu City man was arrested for exposing himself to a driver as he was getting a ride home from a bar.
According to the police report on Oct. 15 at 8:45 p.m. a Havasu officer was dispatched to Jamaica Boulevard for a call about indecent exposure. Police say they spoke with the 911 caller who told them that she had picked up an intoxicated man from a bar and gave him a ride to a Jamaica Boulevard address. The caller says that when they got to the destination the man pulled down his pants and exposed himself, prompting the caller to yell at him to get out.
The report says that after speaking with the caller police went to the address the man was dropped off at, but were only able to speak to his roommate who provide police with the man’s phone number. Police say a Google search of the number brought up public records identifying the man as Moses Monsalve,
Police say on Oct. 16 Monsalve called police after they left a message for him. The report says that Monsalve was “forthcoming regarding the incident” and police say they were able to meet with Monsalve, who was cited and released on a misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure.
