A Lake Havasu City man was arrested after being kicked out of a bar and in the process slapped a security guard in the face with a flip flop.
According to the police report on May 29 a Havasu officer was dispatched to the 2000 block of McCulloch Boulevard in reference to a disorderly conduct by a male, later identified as James Jenkins, who was also physically with security.
When the officer arrived police say he contacted the victim who told him that a bar manager asked him to trespass Jenkins from the bar. When the security guard approached Jenkins, Jenkins allegedly chest bumped the guard who promptly took Jenkins to the ground. When Jenkins was stood up and told to leave, he allegedly took off his flip flop and slapped the guard in the face.
The report says that a witness was able to provide police with a video of the incident. Jenkins was arrested and transported to LHCDPD jail where he was charged with disorderly conduct and assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.