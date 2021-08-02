A Lake Havasu City man was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct after a family Fourth of July celebration ended with more than just fireworks.
According to the police report on July 7, a Havasu officer went to an address on Mariposa Drive for a report of an assault that happened earlier that week. Police say the victim told them that he had been at a family get together on the fourth when his dog bit his niece in the face. According to the report the victim grabbed his dog and took it inside the house and locked everyone out. The victim then told the police he was taking out the trash when his sister’s boyfriend, Letrelle Williams, punched him causing him to black out. Police say another witness to the altercation told them that when the victim went into the house to call 911, Williams ripped the phone out of his hand.
The report says that on July 26, Williams turned himself into police and was transported to LHCPD Jail where he was charged with misdemeanors for assault, threats, disorderly conduct and preventing an emergency call.
