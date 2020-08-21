Lake Havasu resident was arrested on charges of car theft on July 28. Police were called to Kiowa Avenue because Nicholas Lenzi, 22, had allegedly stolen an old friend’s car at a gas station. According to the police report, Lenzi kept talking to the car owner about purchasing the vehicle however the owner was not looking to sell to him. When police found Lenzi at a rental property he claimed he was set up according to the report. Lenzi was charged with felony theft.
