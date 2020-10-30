A Lake Havasu City man was arrested Tuesday, following an investigation of several months into suspected child pornography.
According to police, the Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force allegedly contacted Havasu investigators earlier this year after learning that known pornographic images of children were traced to a possible residence in Havasu. Havasu investigators obtained a warrant to search a residence on the 3100 block of Desert View Court, where 36-year-old Daniel P. Weidner was taken into custody.
Detectives searched Weidner’s residence, where they allegedly found potentially incriminating items of electronic media. As result of the investigation, Weidner was charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
According to Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Tom Gray, Weidner had downloaded images of child pornography. Until his arrest, Weidner served as a maintenance worker at Calvary Baptist Church, where he was known to children who attended the church’s daycare facility. According to Gray, no indication has been given by investigators that Weidner had created or uploaded child pornography, himself.
“He was a maintenance worker, and worked around kids,” said Calvary Baptist Church Pastor Chad Garrison. “But he was never alone with our kids. We have surveillance cameras everywhere, and protocols in place that don’t allow for an adult to be alone with a child.”
According to Garrison, however, Weidner’s arrest this week has caused a stir at the church. A question-and-answer session was scheduled for Calvary’s congregation Thursday evening.
“Everyone’s shocked and horrified by the charges against him,” Garrison said. “We do background checks for everyone, we knew his family … they’ve been in Havasu a long time. There was no indication that he was doing anything anything illegal or immoral. If there was, we would have responded to it. We’re always careful to protect our kids.”
Weidner made an initial court appearance Wednesday morning before Weidner was transferred to the custody of Mohave County Jail on $50,000 bond.
