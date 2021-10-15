A 24 year old Lake Havasu City man was arrested on charges of a DUI and criminal damage after he allegedly crashed his pickup truck into some mailboxes.
According to the police report, on Oct. 12 at 9:01 p.m. a Havasu officer was dispatched to the 2200 Block of Souchak Drive for a reported car crashing into a home’s mailbox. Police say when they arrived on the scene a man staggered up to them swaying side to side. The man identified himself as Joshua Harbaugh and reportedly told officers that he was headed home from his friend’s house when he took a corner too fast and crashed into the mailboxes. The report says that at first Harbaugh told officers he had two drinks but later would say that he had three drinks and then that he had four drinks.
Harbaugh agreed to perform field sobriety tests but the report states that he told officer’s “he was pretty sure he would fail them.” Police say that Harbaugh was in the middle of the one leg stand test when he put his foot down and reportedly told police “to write up the report that he was drinking and driving.”
Harbaugh was placed under arrest and transported to LHCPD jail where he was booked on a felony charge of criminal damage and a misdemeanor DUI. A breathalyzer test at the station showed that Harbaugh had a BAC of .096.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.