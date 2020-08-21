Lake Havasu resident was arrested on allegations of drug possession on July 27, police were called due to suspicious activity on Sahara Drive at 2:08 am. Police said to have found Andre Rawlins, 23, sitting in his vehicle that was said to be overheating. According to police, they looked in his car and noticed aluminum foil with a burnt substance and police then identified to be drug paraphernalia. Police said they had found oxycodone hydrochloride and a red straw which has a burned end and dark residue on it. Rawlins faces two felony charges regarding the drug possession.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.