Police arrested a Lake Havasu City man Feb. 13 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia after he was allegedly found with a pipe containing suspected methamphetamine residue during a traffic stop.
According to the report, 23-year-old Tyler J. Newton failed to stop at a stop sign on Silver Arrow Drive when patrol officers encountered him. Officers followed Newton, and conducted a traffic stop in the 5300 block of Chemehuevi Boulevard.
Police say Newton attempted to provide officers with a false name when asked for identification. Upon further questioning, Newton allegedly provided officers with an identification card that confirmed his true identity.
Newton was arrested at the scene, and a search of his vehicle allegedly yielded a glass pipe containing suspected methamphetamine residue, as well as a metal straw containing the same. A small plastic container was also found in his vehicle, according to police, which also contained suspected methamphetamine residue.
Newton was arrested at the scene and transported to Lake Havasu City Jail on charges of rendering a false report to law enforcement and possession of drug paraphernalia.
