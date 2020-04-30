An 18-year-old Lake Havasu City resident is facing felony charges after his arrest in April on multiple drug and weapons offenses.
According to the police report, Tien E. Fintland was the subject of multiple tips to detectives since December, alleging that Fintland had been selling marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms and ecstasy in the parking lot of his Swanson Avenue apartment complex. Fintland was known to keep a firearm in his possession during his alleged drug sales, police said.
Detectives performed surveillance in the area on April 9, and allegedly saw at least two separate exchanges take place between Fintland and possible customers. Investigators obtained a warrant to search Fintland’s residence.
Undercover officers detained Fintland at the scene when he left his residence, and Fintland was known to have an existing warrant for his arrest on charges of failure to appear in court. According to the report, officers searched Fintland and found a plastic bag containing suspected psilocybin mushrooms in his possession.
A Lake Havasu City Police SWAT team made entry into Fintland’s residence, where multiple occupants were detained. The occupants allegedly admitted when questioned to knowing of Fintland’s drug sales at the location, the report said.
According to officer statements, Fintland’s entire residence smelled strongly of fresh and burned marijuana. During a search of the residence, officers found a loaded Glock 22 handgun with two magazines, both of which were loaded, police say. The firearm was allegedly found sitting on top of a suitcase in the residence.
Police say Fintland’s residence contained about 80.3 grams of marijuana, 23.7 grams of marijuana wax and 105 grams of mushrooms.
Fintland has been charged with counts of dangerous drug possession for sale, possession of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of marijuana for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person and possession of a weapon in a drug offense. As of Thursday afternoon, there was no record of an indictment in Fintland’s arrest in Mohave Superior Court.
At the time of Fintland’s arrest, he was serving a sentence of two years’ probation in reference to burglary and theft charges in 2019. This week, he remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $25,000 bond.
