Lake Havasu City Police officers were dispatched to the intersection of Industrial Boulevard and Roamer Lane on Monday after receiving reports of a single vehicle collision.
The accident occurred at about 5 a.m., when a vehicle allegedly operated by Martin V. Arellanas-Castillo, 22, of Lake Havasu City, left the roadway and struck landscaping rocks at the location. Reporting parties allegedly indicated Castillo may have been intoxicated at the time of the accident.
Officers spoke to Castillo at the scene, and police say he admitted consuming alcohol prior to the accident. Castillo agreed to perform a series of field sobriety tests, but was unable to complete them, the report said.
Castillo was arrested at the scene and transported to Lake Havasu City Jail on suspicion of DUI. A test of Martin’s breath allegedly showed his blood-alcohol concentration to be about 0.168 at the time of his arrest. He has been charged with one misdemeanor count of extreme DUI.
