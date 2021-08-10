A Lake Havasu City man was arrested Thursday morning, five months after he was charged with felony assault and wrongful imprisonment.
The incident took place on Dec. 29, when police were called to a Birch Square hotel after receiving reports of a domestic violence incident. According to initial reports by the alleged victim, 29-year-old Zachary R. Davis allegedly became irate that the victim refused to lie in bed with him, and threw the victim on the ground. The victim allegedly struck the back of her head on the floor, and Davis may have kicked her before picking her up and throwing her onto the bed.
According to police, the victim screamed for help throughout the assault, until Davis allegedly held her down and covered her mouth with one hand. The victim struggled with Davis, according to police, and continued to call for help until Davis struck the side of her face.
Police say that Davis allowed the victim to leave the room, but followed her in an effort to prevent her from escaping. The victim reached the lobby before rushing to the front desk, where she allegedly told employees of the location what had happened.
While employees contacted law enforcement, police say Davis fled the location on foot.
Officers spoke to the victim at the scene, who allegedly showed them a series of messages from Davis made prior to the arrival of law enforcement. Police say that Davis forgot his wallet at the location, and asked the victim to return it to him. According to police descriptions of the messages sent by Davis to the victim, he would be arrested if he returned.
Police were unable to locate Davis until March 15, when he was found by officers in the area of Saddleback Drive and South Jamaica Boulevard. According to the police report, Davis attempted to flee when he saw officers arrive at the scene, but was ultimately arrested under a warrant on charges of unlawful imprisonment and aggravated assault.
According to court records, Davis was initially held on $5,000 bond, but was later released from custody. Davis later allegedly failed to appear for a court hearing, prompting a new warrant for his arrest.
Davis was again found by police last Thursday, sleeping on a bench in Rotary Park. Officers identified Davis at the scene, and executed a warrant for his arrest. During a search of his clothing, officers allegedly found Davis to be in possession of several items of drug paraphernalia, and a piece of aluminum foil. He was additionally charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Davis made an initial appearance in court on Friday, and was released from custody on the same day on $500 bond.
He is now scheduled to appear again in Mohave Superior Court on Aug. 23 for a status conference.
