A Lake Havasu City man was arrested on felony charges this week when he allegedly entered a victim’s home without invitation.
Officers were called to a Pima Drive address at about 6:30 p.m. Monday, where a man later identified as 48-year-old Clinton R. Warner allegedly entered the home. The victim was alone in the residence with her 4-year-old son when Warner allegedly entered.
According to police, the victim was in her home’s bathroom when she became aware of strange noises elsewhere in her home. When the victim discovered that an intruder was in her residence, she exited the bathroom and allegedly found Warner standing in her entryway.
Police say the victim confronted Warner, and asked if she could help him in some way. She offered him water, the report said, and offered to give him shoes, due to Warner being barefoot at the time.
According to the report, Warner approached the victim and hugged her. The victim allegedly reported Warner also attempted to kiss her before she freed herself from his grasp.
The report says the victim then panicked and began to search for her son. The victim allegedly stepped outside her front door, and when Warner followed, the victim retreated back inside and locked the door behind him. The victim then contacted her husband, who contacted police dispatchers as Warner allegedly left the scene.
Police say the victim’s child was found in her kitchen, and was unharmed during the incident.
Officers located Warner, who allegedly matched the victim’s description of the intruder, at an Acoma Boulevard location shortly afterward. According to police, video surveillance footage from the victim’s residence positively identified Warner as the alleged intruder, and he was taken into custody without incident.
Redacted portions of the police report may indicate that Warner suffered from a medical condition that prevented him from speaking verbally with officers at the Lake Havasu City Jail. Attempts to allow Warner to communicate with officers in writing were also unsuccessful at the time of his arrest.
Police could not hold Warner at Lake Havasu City Jail, and he was transferred to the custody of Mohave County Jail in Kingman. As of Wednesday, he remained in custody on felony charges of trespassing and aggravated assault.
