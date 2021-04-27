A Lake Havasu City man was arrested earlier this month after police say he intentionally rammed a victim’s garage door with his vehicle, then sideswiped the victim’s car – all while accompanied by a 21-month-old child.
According to the police report, 28-year-old Austyn J. Woodward went to breakfast with the victim on April 8. On the drive back to her residence, Woodward began to argue with the victim about their relationship. When they returned home, the victim allegedly left Woodward unaccompanied in her residence for about an hour. When she returned, police say she learned that Woodward set her computer chair, modem, router and a potted plant on fire in her backyard.
According to the report, Woodward later picked up one of their children from another location, before deliberately driving his vehicle through the garage door of the victim’s residence and damaging her vehicle.
Officers soon located Woodward and transported him to Lake Havasu City Jail on felony charges of destruction of property and child abuse. Woodward declined to speak with investigating officers without the presence of an attorney.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.