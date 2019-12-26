Lake Havasu City Police officers responded to a Havasu residence on Nov. 29 after receiving reports of a domestic violence incident. Officers found the victim in the home’s driveway when they arrived, the report said, who allegedly identified her attacker as Alan J. Majerus, 31, of Havasu.
According to police, an argument developed between Majerus and the victim, which escalated until Majerus threw the victim to the floor of their home. The victim attempted to use her phone to call emergency dispatchers, the report said, and Majerus took the victim’s phone from her. When the victim attempted to flee into their back yard and shout for help, Majerus allegedly pulled her back into their kitchen and grabbed her by her neck.
At the time, Majerus was serving a three-year probation sentence from a prior conviction on charges of aggravated assault. According to police, Majerus threatened to kill the victim and her children if he was incarcerated. Majerus then dragged the victim into the home’s bedroom and threw her on the bed, the report said.
A neighbor contacted police to report the alleged domestic violence. According to the report, Majerus had been drinking alcohol prior to the incident.
When officers arrived at the scene, Majerus had already left in his vehicle. A warrant was issued for his arrest.
On Dec. 4, police accompanied Mohave County Probation officers to Majerus’ workplace and waited for him to arrive. When Majerus pulled into the business’ parking lot, officers approached and asked him to exit his vehicle.
Majerus allegedly refused, the report said. With his windows raised and doors locked, police say it was only when officers threatened to break his windows to extract him that Majerus agreed to open the door of his vehicle.
According to the report, officers pulled Majerus from his vehicle when he refused to exit willingly, and transported him to Lake Havasu City Jail.
Majerus has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault per domestic violence, making threats, disorderly conduct and refusing the use of a telephone in the case of an emergency.
As of Thursday afternoon, Majerus remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $10,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.