Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to the area of Rolling Hills Drive on Nov. 12 after receiving reports of domestic violence. According to police, 45-year-old Joshua J. Kletschka struck the victim with her own mobile phone during physical fight at the location.
When officers arrived, the victim was waiting for them in front of her home. She allegedly told officers that Kletschka woke her in the middle of the night, screaming accusations at her before striking her in her face. The victim allegedly told officers she was afraid of Kletschka, that he was controlling of her and that she believed his mental state had deteriorated.
Officers contacted Kletschka, who was in their home’s garage when they arrived. Kletschka, who was seated in a lawn chair inside the garage when officers entered, appeared to stand quickly, the report said. According to the police report, officers saw a broken glass pipe containing suspected methamphetamine residue beneath Kletschka’s lawn chair before questioning him.
Kletschka allegedly denied any domestic assault taking place in his home, the report said, and said he did not know how the victim’s face became bruised.
Officers took Kletschka into custody at the scene, and officers searched his garage for other possible contraband. According to the report, officers found quantities of methamphetamine inside a nearby bag, as well as another pipe containing suspected methamphetamine residue. According to police, a scale and rubber tray were also found at the scene.
Kletschka was transported to Lake Havasu City Jail on felony charges of possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, assault and criminal damage to property.
As of Tuesday, Kletsckha remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $5,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.