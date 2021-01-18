A Lake Havasu City man was arrested Thursday morning during a traffic stop, when officers allegedly found him to be driving under the influence of alcohol and in possession of a narcotic prescription pill. According to Mohave County Jail records, he was also unlawfully residing in the U.S.
Officers allegedly stopped 48-year-old Julio C. Pita when he was allegedly seen driving westbound on McCulloch Boulevard, ten miles slower than the posted speed limit. According to police, Pita’s vehicle was seen swerving in and out of its lane before he was stopped.
Pita allegedly consented to a series of field sobriety tests, which police say was unable to complete. Police arrested Pita at the scene on suspicion of DUI, and allegedly found a THC vape pen in his pockets. Officers also allegedly found Pita in possession of a plastic bag containing suspected marijuana, and a single pill that police identified as narcotic in nature. Officers also allegedly found an empty alcohol container on his vehicle’s floorboard.
Pita was charged with one felony count of possession of narcotic drugs, as well as misdemeanor counts including possession of an open alcohol container in a vehicle, and DUI.
As of Monday morning, Pita remained in custody at Mohave County Jail without bond. Jail records show that Pita was being held in custody for possible deportation.
