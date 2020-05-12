Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to a Kiowa Avenue gas station Thursday afternoon after receiving reports of a possible drunk driver.
According to the police report, witnesses said Larry D. Corwin, 35, appeared to be intoxicated while at the business’ gas pump. Witnesses allegedly told police Corwin’s motorcycle had tipped over at least twice in the roadway before he parked it, and entered the store.
Responding officers soon found Corwin and questioned him. According to the police report, Corwin seemed visibly drunk at the scene, and refused to tell officers how he arrived at the business. Corwin allegedly denied drinking alcohol prior to his encounter with officers.
Corwin was arrested and searched at the scene. According to police, Corwin refused to cooperate with officers as he was escorted into a waiting police cruiser. At the jail, an inventory search of Corwin’s wallet allegedly yielded a plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine.
According to the report, Corwin refused to submit a sample of his breath for testing, and a warrant was obtained to draw his blood to determine his level of possible intoxication.
Corwin has been charged with possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.