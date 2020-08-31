A Lake Havasu City man was arrested earlier this month on felony drug charges when he was allegedly found with more than one gram of methamphetamine in his pocket.
According to police, patrol officers saw 52-year-old Michael A. Samaniego on Aug. 9, who was allegedly crossing Lake Havasu Avenue on foot. Samaniego was known to officers from prior police contacts, the report said, and officers detained him. A search of Samaniego’s clothing allegedly yielded a small bag containing about 1.4 grams of suspected methamphetamine.
“I didn’t even get to smoke that yet,” police quoted Samaniego as he was arrested at the scene.
Samanaiego was transported to Lake Havasu City Jail without incident. Police say Samaniego told officers he was stopped by police immediately after buying the alleged methamphetamine. He has been charged with felony counts of possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
